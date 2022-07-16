Driver charged in fatal January crash north of Boulder

Jul. 16—The driver accused of causing a fatal head-on crash just north of Boulder in January is facing a charge of vehicular homicide.

David Blattner, 51, was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular homicide- reckless, reckless driving, failing to stay in designated lane, driving with a restrained license and driving without a seat belt in connection with the crash that killed Erik Shepard, 27, on Jan. 20.

According to an affidavit, Blattner was driving an Audi A4 west on U.S. 36 just north of Boulder at the 32 mile-marker when he crossed the center line and struck Shepard's Honda head on.

Emergency workers and witnesses who stopped at the crash told police Blattner appeared to be intoxicated, and investigators found seven empty alcohol shooters in his car.

According to the affidavit, Blattner told investigators he was reaching down for a lighter and did not see the other vehicle.

Blatter said he had done methamphetamine a few days before the crash, and that it sometimes impacts his driving ability. He could not remember if he had been drinking.

According to the affidavit, a toxicology report found trace levels of methamphetamine and THC in his system, but no alcohol.

Blattner had his bond set at $25,000 and is set for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.