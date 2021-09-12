Driver charged with fatally striking 3-month-old baby in Brooklyn tried to flee by carjacking vehicle: cops

A driver charged with fatally striking a 3-month-old baby in Brooklyn abandoned his crashed car and tried to flee by carjacking another vehicle, cops said Sunday.

Tyrik Mott, 28, was allegedly driving a 2017 Honda Civic the wrong way on Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill when he slammed into a 2020 Honda Civic at Vanderbilt Ave. about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Mott’s Honda Civic Mott had Pennsylvania plates — and 160 traffic violations since June 2017. The car in 2021 alone was hit with 35 camera tickets for speeding in school zones and seven for failing to stop at red lights.

The crash sent both cars over the curb onto the sidewalk, slamming into the baby in the stroller, her mother and a 36-year-old-male relative, cops said. The mother was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in serious condition and underwent emergency surgery late Saturday.

The relative and the 49-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Civic Mott is accused of striking were also hospitalized, authorities said.

EMS rushed the baby to Brooklyn Hospital where she died with a collapsed lung about 90 minutes later, sources said. The name of the infant was not immediately released.

Mott’s car was totaled after the crash. He ran more than two blocks to Atlantic Ave. where he attempted to carjack a 2020 Hyundai from a 41-year-old man, according to cops.

Mott, who lives in Crown Heights just blocks away from the crash, was arrested and charged with attempted grand larceny, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said he’s likely to be hit with vehicular manslaughter charges for the infant’s death when he’s arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Mayor de Blasio in Feb. 2020 signed legislation that allows city enforcement agencies to impound any car with at least 15 speed camera tickets or five red light tickets during a 12-month period.

De Blasio spokesman Mitch Schwartz said an investigation was underway into Mott and his record of recklessness.

“The killing of this child not only brings profound sadness — it brings parents and good people across this city an unshakable anger,” the mayor said in a statement. “Anger that careless, reckless drivers continue to take innocent lives. It goes against the core of our Vision Zero commitment. And while it does not bring this child back, we must pass Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act in Albany as a tribute to this child and every New Yorker killed by a car.”

With Rocco Parascandola