Driver charged with fleeing police

Mar. 30—NORTH MANKATO — A woman who did not have an explanation for allegedly not stopping for a deputy on Highway 169 this winter was charged with felony fleeing police Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A Nicollet County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Nicole Marie Pearson, 21, of Mankato, for driving over the highway fog line Jan. 21.

Pearson kept going southbound for 4 miles until she struck stop sticks deployed by state troopers near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, according to a court complaint.

Pearson reportedly said she got scared and "screwed up big time."