Driver charged after four people hurt in multivehicle crash on Fifth Avenue

Sep. 10—A multivehicle collision closed an intersection east of downtown Anchorage on Thursday afternoon and led police to reroute inbound traffic from the Glenn Highway.

Anchorage police said driver Christopher L. Jordan, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred when he refused to pull over for an attempted traffic stop by an officer.

Five vehicles were eventually involved in the collision, police said. Jordan was charged with multiple offenses including reckless driving, assault and resisting arrest. More charges may be forthcoming, police said.

The intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Airport Heights Drive was closed after the crash just before noon. Roads were fully reopened Thursday evening.

Four people were brought to the hospital with injuries, said police spokeswoman Sunny Guerin. One victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police said.