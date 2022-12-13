Driver charged with going 120 mph on I-95 in North Hampton after first clocked at 109 mph

New Hampshire State Police have charged a driver with reckless operation on Interstate 95.

NORTH HAMPTON — A driver is facing reckless driving charges after he was clocked going 120 mph early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said a 2018 Nissan Sentra was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on I-95 in Greenland by a state trooper monitoring traffic just after 3 a.m.

The vehicle was clocked going 109 mph in a 65-mph speed limit zone, according to police.

When the trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle, police said, the driver of the Nissan sped up to 120 mph.The driver eventually pulled over near Exit 2 in North Hampton.

The driver, a 23-year-old Portland, Maine resident, was arrested on the charge of reckless operation, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Stephen Galvin at Stephen.M.Galvin@dos.nh.gov or call police at (603) 223-4381.

