Driver charged in high-speed chase in St. Peter

Jul. 4—ST. PETER — A man who allegedly led St. Peter police on a high-speed chase after refusing to go to a hospital while high on marijuana in May is now charged.

Kreshon Marshay Wiley, 24, of New Hope, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanors for reckless and careless driving and driving after license revocation Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

First-responders were called to a medical emergency at a St. Peter gas station the early morning of May 15. Wiley reportedly told an officer he had smoked marijuana, he believed it was laced with something and he felt like he was going to die.

Wiley refused to get into an ambulance, refused to let an officer take him to a hospital and returned to his car, according to a court complaint.

Multiple officers told him he could not drive but he drove off and went over 100 mph on Highway 169 with officers in pursuit, the charges say. The pursuit was called off after Wiley turned off his vehicle's lights.

Wiley allegedly was involved in another pursuit later that morning in Robbinsdale after an attempted stop for speeding.