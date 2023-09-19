Driver charged in hit-and-run crash in York County that seriously injured rider: police

A Lower Windsor Township man faces charges after a hit-and-run crash over the summer caused serious injuries to a motorcycle rider.

Travis Michael Seiple, 38, of the first block of Dexter Drive, has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driver's license suspension, reckless driving and failing to stop and give information and aid.

He has been committed to York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to court records.

The motorcycle rider, Cody Hildebrand, suffered major injuries to his arms and legs and had to be taken to a hospital, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

What happened in the hit-and run crash

The crash happened around 4:21 p.m. July 31 in the 300 block of Red Front Road in Lower Windsor Township, police said.

Police found Hildebrand lying in the road with his motorcycle. He told the officer he was riding north when a red car heading south was in his lane of travel on a sharp curve. The two collided head on, the affidavit states.

Hildebrand told police the driver got out of the car, looked at him and then drove off, the affidavit states. He believed the vehicle was a 1990s red Ford Escort and provided a partial registration.

Officers found vehicle parts at the crash scene and took a piece to a service station and body shop, the affidavit states. It was from a Ford vehicle.

Police ran a vehicle search with the partial registration and narrowed down the list. They found a Ford Contour Sport registered to Seiple. An officer drove to his residence and saw the vehicle in the driveway. It had damage on the front corner of the passenger side as well as a new mirror. Police took photos of the car.

Police showed Hildebrand pictures of the car as well as Seiple's driver license photo. He said that was the vehicle that struck him and identified Seiple as the driver.

In August, police spoke with Seiple.

After he was informed of the evidence, "he refused to answer direct questions and changed the subject," the affidavit states.

