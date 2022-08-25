Driver charged after hitting, killing 13-year-old girl with truck, police say

Correction: FOX13 originally reported that the girl was 12 years old, as reported by police. FOX13 has updated this story to reflect that she was 13. According to her family, she was born on 08/02/2009

A day after a young girl died after being run over by a white pickup truck on Winchester Road, the driver of that truck was charged, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said 34-year-old Luciano Ramirez Perez was arrested in connection to the young girl’s death.

A child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck at Winchester Road and Castleman Street, Memphis Police said.

That child was Tai’ana Stribling, her family told FOX13.

According to police, Stribling ran into lanes of traffic around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24.

Perez, driving a 1998 white Ford F-250, struck Stribling, according to MPD. The 13-year-old girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive her injuries, police said.

Memphis Police said Perez did stay on the scene but that he had no driver’s license and no insurance on his F-250.

Perez was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled and no driver’s license, both misdemeanors. He has since bonded out of jail, according to court records.

Stribling was identified by the executive director of Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee as a student of Wooddale Middle School.

