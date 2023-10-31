Driver charged after hitting two girls on bikes, killing one

CAMDEN - An Oaklyn man is charged in connection with a traffic accident that killed one girl on a bike and injured another.

Troy Kee II, 32, was driving a vehicle that struck the children at Mount Ephraim and Ferry avenues around 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was taken to a city hospital in critical condition, but has since been released.

An investigation determined Kee, who remained at the scene, "was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact," the prosecutor's office said.

He was charged with death by auto and assault by auto. Kee also received motorvehicle summonses for reckless driving, careless driving and improper passing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Samuel Funches III at 856-614-8083 and Camden County Police Detective Richard McKean at 609-941-9796.

