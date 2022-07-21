Driver charged with homicide in case of woman struck and killed on Mulhauser Road

Jul. 21—A driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian on Mulhauser Road in May has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

West Chester Police arrested Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 30, of Springdale Wednesday night in connection with the May 29 fatal accident on Muhlhauser Road.

A Butler County grand jury handed down indictments for Gomez-Alvarez Wednesday and he was taken into custody without incident by West Chester police. Gomez-Alvarez is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under influence and failure to stop after crash.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Phillips, who is handling the case, said if found guilty on all counts Gomez-Alvarez faces up to 19.5 years in prison. The two aggravated vehicular homicide charges are first and second degree felonies for allegedly driving under the influence and reckless driving respectively.

A security guard called police around 3:30 p.m. after finding Sherry Berna Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati on Muhlhauser Road just west of Ohio 747.

The Butler County coroner ruled Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries.

The vehicle that was involved was located June 2 at The Willows Apartment Complex off Chesterdale Drive in Springdale by a West Chester police officer.