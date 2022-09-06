Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed 2 in Taylor

A driver has been arrested in connection with the death of two people in a four-vehicle crash in Taylor on Monday night, police said.

John Crayton Jr., 40, of Austin has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The people who died were Christopher Ali Vassef, 38, and Leonora Naomi Soriano, 39, both of Elgin, according to a Taylor police news release. Vassef and Soriano died at the scene at FM 973 and Carlos Parker Boulevard SW, said police.

Crayton was driving north in a 2005 Dodge pickup in the 100 block of FM 973 on Monday when he failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection at Carlos Parker Boulevard and struck a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by Vassef, according to police. Soriano was a passenger in the car, the release said.

Two other vehicles also were involved in the collision but details were not released about how they got involved.

Police were notified about the crash at 6:16 p.m. Monday and later determined that Crayton was driving while intoxicated, the release said.

This was the second fatal collision in Taylor this year, police said.

