Driver charged in killing pregnant girlfriend in NYC crash was wildly speeding, prosecutors say

The man charged in the death of his pregnant girlfriend in a boozy Staten Island car crash was swerving in and out of traffic before he crashed, prosecutors said Monday.

Adem Nikeziq, 30, is facing charges including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of his seven-month pregnant girlfriend Adriana Sylmetaj.

Nikeziq was behind the wheel of the speeding 2021 Dodge Challenger as Sylmetaj, 23, sat in the passenger seat early Saturday morning, cops said.

Nikeziq, who police claim was driving “negligently and recklessly,” slammed into a brick wall and utility pole on Hylan Blvd. near Rose Ave. in New Dorp around 4:45 a.m., officials said.

Sylmetaj was thrown from the car. She died at the scene and her unborn baby girl could not be saved.

A responding officer cut Nikeziq’s seatbelt and helped him out of the car, which was nearly unrecognizable after the crash.

“I was cut off by another vehicle and I crashed,” prosecutors claim the man told police.

Nikeziq was slurring, swaying from side to side and smelled of alcohol, they added.

He refused to take a chemical test to determine the amount of alcohol in his blood, prosecutors said.

Following an arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court, Nikeziq was held on a $400,000 cash bail, $700,000 insurance bond or a $700,000 partially secured bond.

He did not immediately post the pricey bail.