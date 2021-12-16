Driver charged with manslaughter in Falcon Heights crash that killed pedestrian who was sister of professional runner

Dec. 16—A woman is charged with manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide and drug possession in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Falcon Heights in August.

Abigail Anderson, 29, was a registered pediatric nurse and a runner, the sister of professional runner Gabriele "Gabe" Grunewald. Grunewald died in June 2019 at age 32 after living for 10 years with adenoid cystic carcinoma.

The Ramsey County sheriff's office said the driver was Melinda Jean Dotray, 45, of Rockford, Minn. She was in custody at the Ramsey County jail as of Thursday.

"The family of Abby Anderson views prosecution of Melinda Dotray as a positive step forward in obtaining justice for Abby whose life was tragically and needlessly cut short," said Philip Sieff, attorney for the Anderson family, in a statement. "Abby's family seeks justice and accountability so that no other family ever has to endure the pain and suffering they have experienced and will experience forever."

Dotray's vehicle left the road on Aug. 14, and Anderson was struck in the area of Cleveland and Larpenteur avenues, next to the University of Minnesota's soccer stadium, Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Drugs found in the glove box of the vehicle that Dotray was driving tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement obtained a warrant to test her blood and the results came back on Dec. 7 that showed Dotray had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl in her system, which are controlled substances, the complaint said.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Dotray on Wednesday with four felonies.