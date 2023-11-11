Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal head-on wreck along a busy Charlotte road

A driver remained jailed on manslaughter and other charges Saturday in a fatal head-on wreck along a busy Charlotte road.

The other driver, 54-year-old Charlotte resident Roberto Perez-Martinez, died at a hospital after the collision in the 1200 block of West Sugar Creek Road on Wednesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. That’s near Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte.

Police arrested 44-year-old Gregorio Aguirre Romero at the scene. After being interviewing at police headquarters, Romero was charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving left of center, having no operators license and, from an unrelated crash, hit and run.

Romero was jailed on a $252,500 bond, jail records show. He wasn’t injured in the wreck, police said

Speeding in a Ford E350 van, Romero is accused of hitting Perez-Martinez’s Chevrolet Astro minivan head-on around 9:15 p.m., according to the CMPD release.

Police ask anyone who saw the crash or has more information to call CMPD Detective Chuck Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.