Driver charged with manslaughter for killing Asian senior in San Francisco crash

A motorist has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts for allegedly killing an Asian senior and seriously injuring another pedestrian in San Francisco last week.

Robert Green, 47, has been in custody since the Oct. 24 incident, which occurred in the area of 24th Ave. and Santiago Street in the Sunset District shortly after 10:50 a.m.

Green is accused of driving while intoxicated with drugs. Huansu He, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second female victim, who is now in stable condition, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Green was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and reckless driving.

More from NextShark: Malaysian single mother of 9 inconsolable in video after being sentenced to death for drug possession

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins vowed in a recent statement to deliver justice, saying, “We will seek justice for the victims and hold Robert Green accountable for his crimes. Pedestrians should be able to cross the street without having to fear for their lives.”

He, a Chinese immigrant, relocated to the U.S. six years ago to be with her child after her husband’s death. He's niece, Gloria Deng, described her aunt as “gentle, caring and selfless, always putting others before her own needs” in a fundraising campaign for her cousin on GoFundMe.

“Since her husband's passing, she moved to the U.S. to stay with her daughter, her son-in-law, and her two young grandchildren. While both parents need to work to support the family, she bears the most crucial tasks in the household — taking care of the kids and feeding the family. She not only took care of her family but of everyone she touched in her life,” Deng wrote.

More from NextShark: Meet Telesforo Trinidad, the Filipino hero who the US Navy will name its new destroyer after

“We are devastated by her sudden loss, and her family is not prepared for the high cost associated with her passing.”

Story continues

Green is scheduled to be arraigned today. Charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with SFPD.

More from NextShark: Woman Tells Vietnamese Restaurant Owner to 'Get Out of Our Country' in Houston Parking Lot

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian woman, 71, hit in the head in violent robbery outside California restaurant