Driver charged with manslaughter in Northampton County crash that killed two girls

Virginia State Police said the Melfa man responsible for a Northampton County crash that killed two passengers in another car has been arrested.

Police obtained warrants Thursday for Joseph Michael Castiglia, who faces two counts of manslaughter and one count of reckless driving. He is being held without bond.

Castiglia was behind the wheel of a Ford F250 pickup truck that struck a Toyota Yaris from behind after the car stopped to yield to a school bus that had its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed on Route 13.

A Toyota Yaris suffered damage after being hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, by a Ford truck on Route 13 in Northampton County. A 12-year-old girl died at the scene and a 15-year-old suffered serious injuries later died at a hospital.

The incident occurred Jan. 28 just before 7:30 a.m.

The collision pushed the Toyota Yaris into the back of a GMC Sierra, causing massive damage to the Toyota sedan and killing a 12-year-old girl who was in the back seat, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl who was also in the backseat of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughter in Norfolk. Police said she died Jan. 30.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris, 33-year-old Nayda Vazquez Negron, and a 13-year-old girl who was in the front seat were both transported with injuries that were not life-threatening. Castiglia and the GMC driver were not injured.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 2 girls