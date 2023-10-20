Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide for UMass Dartmouth student's death. What we know

NEW BEDFORD — The driver involved in a crash that killed a 19-year-old UMass Dartmouth student last spring is being criminally charged, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Danasia Sampson, of Mattapan, is charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation. Sampson will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Nov. 7.

The charge comes after Sampson appeared before a clerk magistrate in New Bedford District Court on Thursday, Bristol County District Attorney Director of Communications Gregg Miliote said. That hearing was intended to determine whether there was probable cause for criminal charges after the DA cited Sampson.

UMass Dartmouth News: Calls for tuition reimbursement for UMass Dartmouth art students come from many fronts

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As explained by Miliote for a prior Standard-Times report, a citation is not the same as a charge but prompts a magistrate hearing process.

Miliote said Sampson was a UMass Dartmouth student at the time of the April 6 crash.

How police say Frank Petillo Jr., was killed

On April 6, first-year UMass Dartmouth bioengineering student Frank Petillo, Jr., 19, was struck by a gray Honda Accord on Ring Road — the campus' main throughway — and later died while being treated at St. Luke's Hospital.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Driver who allegedly hit UMass Dartmouth student on Ring Road charged