Driver charged with murder in death of pedestrian after fireworks show

A Monroe man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup at Sterling State Park following the Independence Day fireworks show there on Monday.

William Clay Cordell, 23, of Monroe is alleged to have struck and killed David Revels II with his Ford F-150 pickup, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery A. Yorkey said in a news release. Cordell is also charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death when at fault.

Cordell was arraigned Thursday in Monroe County District Court before Judge Christian J. Horkey. Bond was set at $500,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19 and a preliminary examination is set for July 24, both before District Judge Michael C. Brown.

Assistant prosecuting attorneys Jonathan Jones and Kenneth Laurain are assigned to the case, Yorkey said. Court records do not indicate who Cordell's attorney is.

Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The failure to stop at the scene of an accident charge is punishable by up to 15 years and a fine of not more than $10,000.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported Revels, 35, of Monroe was walking along State Park Drive near Durocher Street at about 11 p.m. when he was struck by a black 2014 Ford F-150 pickup that was being recklessly driven and fled the scene. At the time, the southeast lane of State Park Drive was being used to reduce traffic congestion from vehicles leaving the fireworks display. State Park Drive was controlled by traffic-control barricades and law enforcement officers directing vehicles northeast into the southeast travel lane toward North Dixie Highway.

Information provided to investigators led deputies to arrest Cordell and lodge him at the Monroe County Jail on July 4.

Revels was transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the collision, the the sheriff's office said.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7530.

