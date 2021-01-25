Driver charged with murder in fatal road rage incident
A man charged in a fatal case of apparent road rage in Belmont is now charged with murder.
The Justice Department’s inspector general announced Monday that he had started an investigation into whether current or former officials in the department had engaged in an “improper attempt” to overturn the 2020 presidential election to keep Donald Trump in power.
As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill.
Word has it the former Second Family is staying at the Indiana governor’s cabin or crashing with kinfolk back in their home state. Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are reportedly looking for a new home after their free, taxpayer-funded housing officially ended just over a week ago. The story was originally shared by Business Insider but reposted to other outlets: Pence is reportedly staying at a cabin that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat, while two other Indiana Republican insiders say that the former second-in-command and ex-Second Lady are staying with family.
Russian authorities raided the homes of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his associates on Wednesday, piling pressure on opposition figures ahead of a major rally planned for this weekend. Masked police on Wednesday afternoon broke down the door of Mr Navalny’s rented flat despite the pleas from his wife who was inside, asking for her lawyer, Veronika Polyakova. Ms Polyakova arrived at her house but was not allowed in to witness the search, a clear violation of the Russian law,she told the Dozhd TV channel. In the biggest wave of police action against the opposition in months, law enforcement agents raided at least seven homes on Wednesday, including a Moscow property owned by Mr Navalny but where he has not lived for years, and the office of his associates who run his YouTube channel. A video posted online by Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Mr Navalny, showed black-clad masked men break down the door and walk into the office.
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters. In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling. Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and 45 members of his caucus backed an effort to declare the impeachment trial of former President Trump “unconstitutional” on Tuesday. McConnell’s colleague from Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul, introduced a point of order on Tuesday to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional on the grounds that a president can’t be impeached once he has left office. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table Paul’s point of order, blocking the effort to preemptively invalidate the impeachment trial. McConnell joined all but five Senate Republicans in opposing Schumer, signaling a willingness to entertain the argument that the impending trial is unconstitutional. The point of order resolution effectively forced Republicans to declare on the record whether they consider the impeachment trial constitutional, given that it’s taking place after Trump has left office. The resolution failed after a majority of senators voted in favor of Schumer’s move to table it, meaning the impeachment trial will go ahead as planned. However, only five Republicans voted against the resolution: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. At the close of the impeachment trial itself, at least 17 Republican senators would need to join Democrats in order to convict Trump. “I think there will be enough support on” the point-of-order resolution “to show there’s no chance they can impeach the president,” Paul told reporters before the vote on Tuesday. “If 34 people support my resolution that this is an unconstitutional proceeding, it shows they don’t have the votes and we’re basically wasting our time.” Senator Collins said following the vote that there would be little chance of an impeachment conviction. “I think it’s pretty obvious from the vote today that it is extraordinary unlikely that the president will be convicted,” Collins told The New York Times. “Just do the math.” McConnell was reportedly pleased with the idea of impeaching Trump, after the former president incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6, though the majority leader later said publicly that he hadn’t decided whether to vote to convict. The mob breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate, and five people died in the riots including a Capitol police officer. An impeachment conviction could allow the Senate to bar Trump from running for office again, however a number of Republican senators have come out against the impeachment push. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said it would be “arrogant” for the Senate to prevent Trump from running again. “Voters get to decide that,” Rubio told Chis Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “Who are we to tell voters who they can vote for in the future?” Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas also voiced skepticism regarding the impeachment trial. “I think a lot of Americans are going to think it’s strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago,” Cotton told the Associated Press on Monday. Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that McConnell voted to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional. In fact, the minority leader voted against a motion to table Senator Paul’s point of order, which deems the trial unconstitutional. We regret the error.
Iran has sentenced the brother of the country’s senior vice president to two years in prison on corruption charges, the website of the Iranian judiciary reported Tuesday. According to the judiciary's spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the verdict for Mahdi Jahangiri, the brother of Eshaq Jahangiri, is final and cannot be appealed.
The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted strongly in favor of his appointment. After the 15-3 vote by the committee, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the full Senate would vote on Blinken at noon EST (1600 GMT) on Tuesday. Although the three committee no votes came from Republicans, Blinken is expected to be confirmed with strong bipartisan support.
The Justice Department on Tuesday rescinded a Trump-era memo that established a “zero tolerance” enforcement policy for migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, which resulted in thousands of family separations.
‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus
About 3,400 troops from Norway, the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany were scheduled to participate.
AstraZeneca vaccines meant for and paid for by the EU could have ended up in Britain, diplomatic sources in Brussels claimed today. The suspicion is that the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company supplied the UK from the EU vaccine stock because Britain paid a higher price for the dose and approved it sooner. On Monday, Brussels threatened to block EU vaccine exports to non-EU countries, after AstraZeneca revealed that it would not be able to fulfil its contractual obligations as originally hoped. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said on Tuesday that the EU would press on with the export mechanism that would force companies to ask for permission before vaccines could leave the bloc. In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mrs von der Leyen said, “Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines to create a truly global common good. Europe is determined to contribute to this global common good but it also means business.” She added: “And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations and this is why we will set up a vaccine export to transparency mechanism.” A European Commission spokesman said: "How worried are we about the state of vaccinations? Well, we are worried that is for sure. We are dealing with a very important pandemic and vaccination is very important." The UK is dependent on the Pfizer vaccine, which is produced in Belgium, and is expecting almost 3.5million doses to be delivered in the next three weeks. That supply could be jeopardised if the EU decided to block the exports after the AstraZeneca controversy.
A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Biden’s executive order halting deportations of some illegal immigrants. Biden signed the order halting deportations for 100 days on January 20, several hours after his inauguration, as part of a blitz of executive orders aimed at undoing Trump administration policies. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton subsequently sued the Biden administration to reverse the order, citing an agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and Texas requiring the state’s approval to halt deportations. Judge Drew Tipton of the Southern District of Texas blocked the implementation of Biden’s order on Tuesday for a period of 14 days. Tipton said that the delay was appropriate according to the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946. The news comes after Biden promised to propose legislation during his first 100 days in office providing a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants. On Inauguration Day, Biden signed an executive order to review the public-charge rule, which restricts immigration by applicants who may require government assistance such as food stamps. The president also ordered the Department of Homeland Security to work to safeguard the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Melissa Carone was widely mocked following her court appearance in December 2020
Steven Brandenburg, the Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally sabotaging hundreds of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, will plead guilty to two counts of "attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death and bodily injury," the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison. After his arrest, police called Brandenburg, 46, an "admitted conspiracy theorist," and his federal plea agreement bolsters that label. Brandenburg had told his coworkers about his beliefs in "conspiracy theories" and "alternative history" for at least two years, his plea deal says, and he had let it be known he was a skeptic of the Moderna vaccine specifically, and vaccines in general. On the nights of Dec. 24 and 25, he left two batches of the vaccine out of refrigeration for several hours, and the spoiled vaccine was then injected into the arms of 57 people, the Justice Department said. The sabotaged vaccines are not believed to be dangerous, but researchers are checking to see if the lack of refrigeration sapped their efficacy. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'Mitch McConnell is the GOAT
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador first felt the onset of COVID-19 on Sunday and was tested after returning to the capital on a commercial flight from an event in central Mexico, his spokesman said on Tuesday. Spokesman Jesus Ramirez said that passengers on the flight were being contacted, and that journalists traveling with the president were recommended to isolate. Lopez Obrador had a fever on Sunday and was still experiencing some mild symptoms by Tuesday, including a minor headache, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said in an evening news conference.
Analysis: Biden had nothing to gain and everything to lose from fighting a quixotic war over the filibuster just days into his presidency.
Iranian and Taliban officials met in Tehran on Wednesday and accused the U.S. of provoking the continuation of war in Afghanistan, Iranian State TV reported. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told visiting Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar that the U.S. seeks to continue the war in neighboring Afghanistan.
Among the dozens of pardons and commutations former President Donald Trump issued before leaving office, one name has left some law enforcement officials reeling: Jaime Davidson, notorious in upstate New York for planning a 1990 robbery that ended in the murder of a police officer. The commutation bypassed the typical federal process for seeking clemency and was championed by an advocate who was herself granted a pardon in 2018. Experts said Trump’s decision to cut Davidson’s life sentence short was evidence of the problems that arise when presidential allies exert strong influence. And after a reelection campaign that emphasized law and order, with rallies that sometimes featured the pro-police Blue Lives Matter flag, Trump’s decision was a baffling anomaly that upstate politicians, prosecutors and police union officials received with dismay. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s hard to even put the reaction into words; you’ve got to grab a thesaurus,” said William Fitzpatrick, the district attorney of Onondaga County and a friend of the officer. “But it’s just astonishment.” But Davidson’s case is complex, and he was long championed by lawyers and relatives as a candidate for clemency. As the leader of a drug ring who helped plan the robbery of a rival, he was convicted of murder although he was not at the scene of the robbery that turned deadly; the man who fired the shot that killed Wallie Howard Jr., a Syracuse police investigator who was working undercover, has already been released. And amid a national push to reduce incarceration rates that disproportionately affect Black men, some experts and advocates said the case was remarkable only because such decisions have been too rare. “It’s not the grant itself that strikes me as inappropriate,” said Rachel Barkow, an expert on executive clemency and a law professor at New York University. “There are thousands of people like him, and the real question is why him — as opposed to all of the people who are similarly situated.” Executive clemency is aimed at showing mercy to deserving recipients, but Trump often used the power for personal or political goals. The majority of the sentences and convictions Trump wiped away in his final hours in office last week went to allies like Steve Bannon or business executives and elected officials entangled in high-profile corruption cases. Davidson, too, had ties to the Trump administration: His longtime lawyer was part of a team that represented Donald Trump Jr. in recent years. But of the 143 people granted clemency by the president last week, he was one of few who had been convicted in a violent crime case and the only one who had been connected with a murder. The White House’s announcement noted that while in prison, Davidson “mentored and tutored over 1,000 prisoners to help them achieve their GED certificates” and “earned praise from prison officials for his dedication to helping others.” It is unclear exactly what ultimately swayed Trump to grant clemency in a case that starkly differs both from most others he took on and his own tough-on-crime persona. But the unexpected decision was likely the product of several forces, including the influential advocacy of a former pardon recipient who retained close ties to Trump. Thirty-one years ago, Howard was working undercover when he was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. The gunman and another suspect were quickly arrested, but Davidson was separately charged and later convicted in federal court after prosecutors argued that he led a cocaine ring in Syracuse and had concocted plans for the robbery. Because Howard was killed during the commission of the robbery and in service of the drug ring, Davidson was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Davidson, who was not accused of being present at the scene of the shooting, has maintained his innocence. Howard’s family could not be reached for comment Tuesday. But in 2014, when a judge reduced the sentence of Robert Lawrence, the man who shot Howard, the officer’s mother and sister pleaded in court that it be reconsidered. “My son didn’t get another chance,” his mother, Delores Howard, told Syracuse.com. “Why should he get another chance?” The killing rattled the community and decades later, officers and friends still gather on the anniversary of his death. “He probably would have been the first African American chief someday,” Fitzpatrick said. “To have lost him that way just compounds the tragedy.” After a chance encounter, a lawyer, Bettina Schein, took on Davidson’s case in 2004 but had little success in seeking a reprieve. Years beforehand, the gunman had recanted his testimony from trial and said that Davidson had not been involved — which the White House appeared to also cite in its explanation for clemency. (The man later reversed again, saying Davidson had in fact played a role, which the White House statement did not mention.) Davidson had also made petitions to the Office of the Pardon Attorney in 2013 and 2017, according to federal records, but both had been turned down. Then, as Syracuse.com first reported, appeals from family members to end his imprisonment drew the attention of an unexpected reader: Catina Johnson, the daughter of Alice Marie Johnson, an advocate who works to identify cases for clemency and had a direct line to the Trump White House. “We have to help this man,” Johnson recalled her daughter saying in October. After looking into the case herself, Johnson said she similarly began to believe in Davidson’s innocence and became convinced that he was deserving of clemency. “I’m certainly not saying Jaime was innocent of everything in life. But give this man a chance,” Johnson said in an interview. “He has more than paid his debt to society. Let him live free to do good in society, because he showed by what he did in prison that he’s going to be a change agent. I really believe in him.” Johnson herself was the recipient of executive clemency from Trump in October 2018. After reality television star Kim Kardashian West lobbied on Johnson’s behalf, the president commuted her life prison sentence for charges related to cocaine distribution and money laundering. Since then, Johnson garnered influence with the former president, appearing in the Trump campaign’s Super Bowl television ad last year. She supported several of his final pardons and commutations, and although she has typically taken on nonviolent crime cases, she said Davidson’s “grabbed at her heart strings.” Later in the fall, she said, she shared her interest with Schein, who sent her a 62-page clemency petition. In the documents, which Schein was otherwise planning to send to the federal pardons office, she argued that a misidentification by the police, two false testimonies and pressure to solve the case led to Davidson wrongly spending 28 years in prison. Over the next several months, Johnson continued looking into the case, she said, with the help and interest of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who also worked with her on several other clemency cases. Then, on the Sunday afternoon before the inauguration, Schein said her phone began ringing with an unexpected caller: the White House. Both Schein and her husband, Alan Futerfas, have represented people from the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump Jr., in court over the past several years. Still, she said she was not fully sure whether Davidson would end up on the clemency list. “I had to see it in writing because I couldn’t really believe it,” Schein said, adding that she believed Johnson’s connections to Trump played a greater role than her own in the commutation. She added that her father was a police officer and that she would not have represented Davidson — who differs from her typical slate of white-collar clients — if she did not believe his case was a “lamentable injustice.” Davidson’s family members declined to comment through Schein, but she said several called her after the decision and were “so grateful for it.” In Syracuse, law enforcement officials were confounded by the move. John Duncan, a former executive assistant U.S. attorney and the prosecutor in Davidson’s case, said he had not been contacted by the White House or Justice Department in the lead-up to Davidson’s commutation, as would have likely occurred had the petition gone through the Office of the Pardon Attorney. But had he been, Duncan said he would not have agreed with the decision and noted that those misgivings did not extend to all his past cases. “If you ask me for a list of people who nobody should give a presidential commutation to,” Duncan said, “Davidson would pretty much be at the top of the list.” Experts on presidential pardon and commutation practice questioned how thoroughly the White House reviewed the case and said the case reflected the undue influence the pardon process gives allies of the executive branch like Johnson. “This is the kind of controversial case that courts are institutionally better suited to handle, keeping the president out of a political crossfire,” said Margaret Love, a former pardon attorney for the Justice Department. “We can’t operate a modern justice system with these antique, unfair and unreliable remedies. And pardon is indisputably one of them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company