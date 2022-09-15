Driver charged with negligent homicide in deaths of two men walking on Manhattan sidewalk

The driver responsible for a crash that killed two men walking on a Manhattan sidewalk last month has been charged, police said Wednesday.

Leandro Diaz-Ramirez was arrested and slapped with criminal negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges after the crash he was involved in killed David Fernandez and Joel Adames on Aug. 3, cops said.

Diaz-Ramirez was allegedly behind the wheel of one of the cars that collided near Sherman Ave. and W. 207th St. in Inwood when a BMW and a Subaru got into a head-on collision.

The impact forced the Subaru into two parked cars and then onto the sidewalk, where Fernandez, 40, and Adames, 31, were walking from a barbershop where the older man had just cut the younger one’s hair.

Horrifying surveillance footage viewed by the Daily News shows the men had no time to dodge the car as it careened into them.

A police spokesperson could not specify which car Diaz-Ramirez was driving.

Medics rushed Adames and Fernandez to New York-Presbyterian Allen and Harlem Hospital, respectively, but they couldn’t be saved.

Adames lived just a block from where he was killed. Fernandez lived in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Diaz-Ramirez’s arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday night.