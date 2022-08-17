Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod

An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod.

Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.

Police say while officers were giving CPR to the 18-year-old motorcyclist, the driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash drove away without identifying himself.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene helped police identify Collins as the driver, according to a statement from the Barnstable Police Department. He was found at an Osterville home, where he had been staying.

Collins was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and two other traffic violations.

He will be arraiged Wednesday in Barnstable District Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

