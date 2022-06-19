Driver charged with OUI after striking State Police cruiser in Cape Cod

A Massachusetts driver is charged with operating under the influence after she struck a State Police cruiser overnight in Yarmouth.

According to state police, the Trooper was stationed in the breakdown lane on Route 6 East in Yarmouth when his cruiser was struck from behind.

The trooper was in the vehicle at the time with his seatbelt on when he radioed about the crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning and treated both the female driver and trooper before transporting them to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Trooper was treated and discharged while the operator of the vehicle was held for observation.

The crash investigation has determined the driver was operating under the influence.

She will be arraigned in court later this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW