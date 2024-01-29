Driver charged with OVI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser

State troopers have charged a driver with OVI after crashing his vehicle into a Springfield Police cruiser late Saturday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) troopers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue just after 11 p.m. on initial reports of a Springfield Police cruiser being rear-ended.

An OSHP spokesperson told News Center 7 that the driver, Christopher Owens, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and other traffic-related offenses.

News Center 7 previously reported that medics transported the officer to Kettering Medical Center with minor injuries.

“Our officer was sitting in his cruiser, in the roadway and had markers with his light bar on, when another vehicle struck him from behind,” Sgt. Mike Fredendall told News Center 7 crews on the scene.

Owens was not hurt.

Mutual aid was provided by Buckeye Towing, Shield Towing, and Springfield Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.