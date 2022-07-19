Driver charged in Peterborough crash

Jul. 19—A Union man is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated and falsifying physical evidence, a class B felony, following a vehicle crash in Sharon Monday.

Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said Tuesday that Kevin Todd, 26, was traveling west on Route 124 in a 2011 Chevrolet sedan Monday evening, when his vehicle collided with a guardrail and went into a nearby swamp. Todd suffered a laceration to one of his ears and was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital.

Guinard said the department got the call around 7:26 p.m.. He added that the road was closed briefly to retrieve the vehicle, which had significant damage and was towed from the scene.

Police also charged with Todd with reckless driving and littering, Guinard said.

According to Guinard, Todd is due in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on Aug. 19 for an arraignment.

