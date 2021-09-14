Driver charged in pursuits, crashes

Sep. 14—MANKATO — The woman suspected in a series of crashes and pursuits in Mankato Friday night is now charged with eight crimes.

Tierra Monique Birris, 37, of Mankato, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with two felony and one misdemeanor counts of assault, felony fleeing police, felony property damage, and misdemeanors for DWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Birris allegedly threw cans of alcohol at people and a police squad, hit multiple parked vehicles, twice fled from police and twice swerved toward law enforcement vehicles.

She was hospitalized after crashing head-on into a squad, causing minor injury to a Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy.