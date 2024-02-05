Driver charged with reckless homicide in fatal Interstate 69 crash in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man faces a pair of felony charges stemming from a fatal crash in Delaware County.

Nicholas S. Wemes, 27 — of Millville, about 30 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky — was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with causing death while driving with a controlled substance in his system, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

Wemes is accused of ingesting marijuana before the crash — on July 6, 2022 — that fatally injured 49-year-old Leslie LaMonte Hall Garrett of Indianapolis.

According to a Delaware Circuit Court 4 lawsuit filed on behalf of Garrett's estate, Wemes was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on the interstate — near the 232-mile marker, about two miles north of the Ind. 32/67 interchange in Dalevillle — when he struck the rear of Garrett's vehicle, which then overturned.

Garrett's obituary reflects that he died the following day.

The lawsuit — which has since been dismissed — accused Wemes of failing to "maintain a proper look out" and "following too closely."

It alleged Wemes "saw the traffic in front of Leslie Garrett's vehicle slow" and was trying to change lanes when he struck Garrett's car.

An initial hearing in the criminal case is set for April 25.

