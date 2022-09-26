Driver charged with speeding 111 mph in Rochester: Reckless driving alleged

ROCHESTER — A driver was arrested for allegedly speeding 111 mph on Route 16 Sunday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Trooper Petros Lazos charged the 42-year-old man from Farmington with reckless driving. The driver was released and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 7 in Rochester Circuit Court.

The arrest came a day after police arrested a Candia man in Epping for allegedly driving 140 mph on Route 101.

Following both incidents, State Police issued a statement reminding "all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care when on New Hampshire roadways."

