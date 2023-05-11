Driver to be charged after striking stop sign of school bus that was picking up Pelham students

A driver may be facing charges after allegedly driving through and hitting a school bus stop sign that was loading children onto it Thursday morning.

Pelham Police say around 8:30 a.m. a box truck drove through the extended stop sign of a school bus on Hayden Road while students were being picked up. There were no reports of any injuries, but the sign was damaged and the truck fled the scene and continued driving north toward Tallant Road, according to officials.

Witnesses say a young man was driving the dirty, white, unmarked truck.

Officers obtained surveillance video from the school bus and from that video, were able to read a license plate number. Police then spoke with the registered owner of the truck and positively identified the driver.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police say the driver will be charged with overtaking and passing a school bus and conduct after an accident.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW