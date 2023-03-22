Driver charged with striking two children, four adults in Manhattan impersonated innocent woman

An out-of-control driver who jumped a Manhattan sidewalk and hit six pedestrians, including a pair of 3-year-old girls, gave cops a stolen ID and impersonated an innocent woman, police said Tuesday.

Sharon Godwin, 32, was behind the wheel of a stolen black Honda Accord when she drove onto the sidewalk outside R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home at W. 190th St. and Broadway in Washington Heights about 6:10 p.m. March 15.

She slammed into the pedestrians, all of whom suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were treated at local hospitals.

Godwin, of Peekskill, initially ran from the scene, but quickly turned around and returned to the crash site.

When cops took her into custody, she handed over a phony nonphoto ID, which she had stolen.

Police initially charged Godwin under the innocent woman’s name with criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.

When a fingerprint analysis came back, police discovered Godwin had impersonated the 34-year-old woman, also from Peekskill.

At arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, Godwin was charged under her real name and held on a $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond, records show.