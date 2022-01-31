Driver charged in Sunday morning wreck with tractor-trailer that killed 1 near Newark

A 58-year-old man from New Hampshire was charged Sunday following a fatal wreck with a tractor-trailer that killed his passenger, Delaware State Police said.

According to police, around 4 a.m., the man was driving a Ford Focus south on I-95 near the Route 896 off-ramp below the speed limit when a tractor-trailer passed him on the left.

Shortly after the tractor-trailer moved over one lane, the driver of the Ford also moved into the same lane. The tractor-trailer hit the Ford from behind.

Both vehicles later stopped on the I-95 off-ramp to Route 896. Neither the driver of the Ford nor his passenger, whom police have not yet identified, were wearing seatbelts.

The passenger, a 56-year-old woman from Virginia, was badly hurt. Paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she died. Police will identify her once next-of-kin have been notified.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The driver of the Ford was later charged with operation of a vehicle causing the death of another person, a misdemeanor; driving without a valid license, improper lane change and failure to signal lane changed.

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and taken to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,500 secured bail.

