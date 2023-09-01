Driver charged with turning around before DUI checkpoint in Berks

Aug. 31—A Reading man evaded a sobriety checkpoint on Pricetown Road in Alsace Township by turning around, then crashed on a back road with a trooper in pursuit, state police said in a criminal complaint.

Justin L. Sudler, 38, of the 900 block of Church Street was trying to climb out of the smashed windshield of the sedan, which was resting on one side, when the trooper caught up to him about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 20 on Kutz Road just east of Heckman Road, investigators said.

He displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving, investigators said.

Sudler was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail following arraignment Aug. 20 before District Judge Andrea J. Book in Reading Central Court.

He has not posted bail, according to online court records, while awaiting charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, drunken driving, marijuana possession and summary traffic offenses.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

Troopers from the Reading station were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Pricetown Road, also known as Route 12, just west of its intersection with Elizabeth Avenue.

While monitoring westbound traffic approaching the checkpoint, Trooper Jordan Garrett was informed by another trooper via radio that a westbound car had turned around. Garrett believed the driver's behavior was indicative of someone trying to avoid police contact at a sobriety checkpoint.

The car proceeded east on Pricetown Road, turned left onto Elizabeth Avenue, then right onto Ramich Road. Garrett followed the car, which was moving slowly and weaving across the white line and braking unnecessarily — all signs of inebriated driving.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren to attempt a traffic stop. Sudler slowed down before speeding away.

Garrett accelerated in pursuit, reaching a speed of about 60 mph, but he lost sight of the car. He proceeded north for about a mile on Ramich and then Kutz Road before coming upon the crash.

The trooper determined the crash happened when the car entered the opposite lane and the left front tire struck a stone wall, causing the car to roll.

After placing Sudler in custody, the trooper found a bag containing a small amount of marijuana tucked in his shorts.