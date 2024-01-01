Driver charged with vehicular homicide in I-280 crash that killed Morris County man

A driver was charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses after he struck and killed a Morris County man on the shoulder of I-280 on Sunday afternoon, authorities said Monday.

Luis Nicheporuck, 56, of Randolph, had parked his Chevrolet on the right shoulder of I-280 in Roseland. He was outside of the car when a Ford pick-up truck driven westbound by Valerian Kapanadze crashed into him and his car around 4 p.m., said Det. Jeffrey Lebron of the New Jersey State Police.

Kapanadze, 48, of Hackettstown was charged with vehicular homicide, child endangerment, evidence tampering and multiple traffic violations, Lebron said. He was remanded to the Essex County Jail pending a hearing.

No other details were released. The incident remains under investigation, Lebron said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Driver charged in I-280 crash that killed Morris County man