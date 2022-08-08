Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after hitting and killing Knoxville pedestrian

A 43-year-old Knoxville man is facing vehicular homicide charges after, police say, he struck two pedestrians Saturday night in Old North Knoxville.

Kenyan Warren was driving a Toyota Tacoma south on North Broadway at a high speed, witnesses said, when he hit a man and a woman crossing the road at Grainger Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

There was heavy front-end damage to the Toyota Tacoma, according to court records. Warren was rummaging around the driver's seat when a Knoxville police officer approached, and was seen to grab a beer can from the front seat and throw it under the truck. A bottle of Pinnacle vodka also was found under the truck, and marijuana and a pipe were found in the truck, according to records.

The woman who was hit, identified as Stephanie Llewellyn, 47 of Knoxville, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but was later pronounced dead, a police department spokesperson said.

The man, whose identity was not released, sustained very serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Warren was charged with vehicular homicide due to driver intoxication, vehicular homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He is out of jail on $11,500 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing of the evidence against him on Aug. 22.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville woman killed crossing road and the driver charged