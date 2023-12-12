Driver checking on animal she hit in road is killed by semi, Oregon troopers say

A 62-year-old driver was struck and killed by a semi as she was checking on an animal she hit in Oregon, troopers said.

Tami Lee from Medford was hit at about 5:54 p.m. Dec. 9 in Josephine County, near Wolf Creek, the Oregon State Police said in a Dec. 11 news release.

When Lee thought she hit an animal in the road, she stopped her Kia and got out to look, troopers said.

She was then struck by a Freightliner truck driving in the slow lane, troopers said.

Troopers said Lee died at the scene.

The 65-year-old semitruck driver stayed and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Wolf Creek is in southwestern Oregon, about 120 miles south of Eugene.

