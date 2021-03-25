Driver, with child in car, charged in death of motorcyclist in 130 mph race, detectives say

Wayne K. Roustan, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Dodge Charger Hellcat and a Honda motorcycle were going about 130 mph on a 45 mph road before the motorcyclist lost control, crashed and later died in the hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s said. Now, the driver of the Dodge is facing charges that include vehicular homicide and child abuse.

Steven Gabriel Seneca, 35, of Coral Springs, had his 5-year-old daughter in the car when following Liam Lexis Reyes, 28, of Coconut Creek. The deadly crash happened about noon Jan. 30 on Southwest 10th Street, approaching Florida’s Turnpike in Deerfield Beach, according to the arrest report.

The preliminary investigation found that Reyes’ 2006 Honda CBR600 was speeding westbound, but as the road curved he drove onto the grass, was ejected, and came to rest against a fence.

Detectives collected evidence that showed the Dodge was directly behind the motorcycle in the moments before the high-speed crash. Investigators determined that Seneca and Reyes were racing recklessly and aggressively weaving through traffic just before the crash.

Seneca was arrested Tuesday and charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated child abuse, racing, reckless driving, and speeding among others, records show.

At Seneca’s first court appearance Wednesday, his attorney David Tarras argued Seneca was never closer to the motorcycle than 70 feet, that he stayed at the scene of the crash and that he called 911.

“The motorcyclist (him)self, while this is tragic, was very, very, very reckless driving at 126 (mph), swerved off the road and unfortunately there was a tragic loss of life,” he said. “There’s nothing tying Mr. Seneca to that death.”

Tarras added there was no child abuse either. “Mr. Seneca’s daughter is not traumatized from this.”

Broward Judge Tabitha Blackmon disagreed.

“The court finds that the allegation that Mr. Seneca was driving 136 mph with his child in the car fits the definition of child abuse,” she said.

Seneca was released from the Broward County Jail Wednesday afternoon on bonds totaling $140,000, records show.

Attempts to reach Seneca and the Reyes family by phone for comment were unsuccessful.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter CEO Takes Some Responsibility for Stop the Steal Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said he takes some responsibility for online organizing that led to the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill, while the leaders of Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. deflected blame during a Congressional hearing that focused on social media disinformation.Representative Mike Doyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat, asked Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the head of Google and its parent Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, if their platforms bear any responsibility for disseminating “Stop the Steal” disinformation alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Doyle demanded a yes or no answer.“Yes, but you also have to take into consideration a broader ecosystem,” Dorsey said. “It’s not just about the technology platforms we use.”Doyle cut off Zuckerberg when he responded that Facebook’s responsibility is to “build effective systems,” and said individuals who organized the events and those who questioned the election’s outcome, including Trump, deserved blame. When Doyle asked Pichai if his statement that “we always feel a deep sense of responsibility” amounted to a yes, the CEO said it was a “complex question.”This exchange set the tone for a tense back and forth between the leaders of the world’s most powerful social media networks and lawmakers eager to hold them accountable over how they police falsehoods on Covid-19, vaccines and the election on their internet services. Many committee members also pressed the executives on the negative impact of their products on children and teenagers.The executives appeared on Thursday before members of two U.S. House Energy and Commerce subcommittees during a virtual hearing examining social media’s role in promoting extremism and disinformation.While some lawmakers have been seeking tighter regulations of online content for years, pressure is increasing on tech companies to more aggressively curtail violent and misleading material on their platforms following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead and many more injured.“People died that day, and hundreds were seriously injured,” Doyle said on Thursday. “That attack and the movement that motivated it started and was nourished on your platforms. Your platforms suggested groups people should join, videos they should view, and posts they should like.”Trump’s supporters used social media sites -- particularly alternative platforms such as Parler and Gab, but also larger services -- to organize the riot, which was held in protest of Trump’s loss to President Joseph Biden in the November election.In recent months, Democrats have been pushing the tech giants to do more to rid conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and the vaccine that prevents its symptoms from their websites.“The witnesses here today have demonstrated time and again that promises to self-regulate don’t work,” said Jan Schakowsky, chair of the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, in an opening statement. “They must be held accountable for allowing disinformation and misinformation to spread across their platforms, infect our public discourse, and threaten our democracy.”Thursday’s hearing is sparking renewed debate in Washington over whether Congress should weaken or even revoke a decades-old legal shield that protects social media companies from liability for user-generated content posted on their sites, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.While both parties have proposed bills to reform the law, they have sparred over how tech companies should change their content moderation practices. Republicans have threatened to weaken the legal protection for tech companies over unfounded accusations that social media firms are systematically censoring conservative viewpoints. Democrats want internet companies to do more to curb the spread of misinformation, hate speech and offensive content.“Given your promises in the fall, the events that transpired on January 6 and your true incentive that you yourself admit, I find it really difficult to take some of these assurances you are trying to give us today seriously,” Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, said.Dingell followed up by asking Zuckerberg if he would be opposed to a law to enable regulators’ access to tech companies’ algorithms that promote disinformation and extremism.“I don’t agree with your characterization,” Zuckerberg said. “I do think giving more transparency into the system is an important thing.” He added it might be hard to separate the algorithms and people’s data, arguing such a proposal might risk users’ privacy.Representative Robin Kelly, an Illinois Democrat, said the companies’ business models to promote engagement on their platforms come at the cost of spreading disinformation.“To build that engagement, social media platforms amplify content that gets attention -- that can be cat videos or vacation pictures -- but too often it means content that’s incendiary, contains conspiracy theories or violence,” she said. “This is a fundamental flaw in your business model.”The tech executives also differed in their support for making changes to the legal shield. Before the hearing, Zuckerberg told the committee he supports making the liability protection conditional on having systems in place for identifying and removing unlawful material. Under Zuckerberg’s proposal, a third party would determine whether a company’s systems are adequate.Google’s Pichai, whose company owns the most popular video website, YouTube, signaled that he was more skeptical of making changes to the law. Reforming it or repealing it altogether “would have unintended consequences -- harming both free expression and the ability of platforms to take responsible action to protect users in the face of constantly evolving challenges,” he said in prepared testimony.Later, under questioning, Pichai said he was open to Zuckerberg’s approach.“There are definitely good proposals around transparency and accountability, which I’ve seen in various legislative proposals as well, which I think are important principles,” Pichai said. “We would certainly welcome legislative approaches in that area.”Dorsey said he supported the idea of encouraging tech companies to be more transparent about their practices.Several bills being considered by Congress seek to weaken the legal shield in an effort to encourage the platforms to bolster their content moderation practices. Democratic senators, led by Mark Warner of Virginia, introduced the SAFE TECH Act, which would hold companies liable for content violating laws pertaining to civil rights, international human rights, stalking, harassment or intimidation.And a bipartisan bill -- the PACT Act -- from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota would require large tech companies to remove content within four days if notified by a court order that the content is illegal.Several members of the subcommittees used the hearing to ask pointed questions about how the companies’ products affect children, amid Facebook’s push to make a version of Instagram for kids under age 13.Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington Republican, criticized the power of tech companies’ algorithms to determine what children see online.“Over 20 years ago, before we knew what Big Tech would become, Congress gave you liability protections. I want to know, why do you think you still deserve those protections today?” said McMorris Rodgers, the committee’s top Republican. “What will it take for your business model to stop harming children?”Representative Bob Latta, an Ohio Republican, asked Zuckerberg whether Facebook shoulders part of the blame for an underage girl’s suicide after a man showed a compromising photo of her to her peers on the social network.Zuckerberg said it was “an incredibly sad story,” and said his company bears responsibility to build systems to remove that kind of content.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Extinction: Elephants driven to the brink by poaching

    The ivory trade and habitat loss combine to push Africa's elephants closer to extinction.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • Dodge's 2FA security update for muscle cars will slow thieves to a crawl

    A security PIN for Dodge's performance vehicles stops anyone else from speeding away -- even if they have a key.

  • Facebook 'supercharged' the Stop the Steal campaign that led to the Capitol insurrection, US lawmaker says

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was the only exec to answer "yes" to questions about whether their platforms bear responsibility for spreading misinformation.

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • 5 Key Takeaways From Biden’s First Presidential Press Conference

    President Joe Biden’s first news conference in office covered a range of topics, including the migrant surge at the southern U.S. border, GOP efforts to restrict voting rights, foreign relations with China and North Korea and the timetable for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. But Biden also made clear that his next priority is the massive, two-part jobs and infrastructure bill that he said he will announce in more detail on Friday, and he made news on other fronts as well. Here are five key takeaways from Thursday’s turn in front of the news media: A new goal for vaccinations: Biden opened his remarks by announcing a new target for Covid-19 vaccinations of 200 million shots administered in his first 100 days in office. The administration reached its previous goal of 100 million shots last week, and Biden said the new benchmark was “ambitious,” but given that the news conference came on Biden’s 65th day as president and that the country is now averaging about 2.5 million doses a day, the target should be reachable. In what could be seen as a sign of how much progress has been made in the fight against Covid, Biden didn’t get asked one question about his pandemic response during the hour-long press conference. That could also be a sign of the news media’s Covid fatigue and limited attention span, given that new cases are still averaging nearly 60,000 a day and deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which warned this week that case rates are increasing slightly. A focus on the infrastructure package: Biden said his “next major initiative” will be “to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure in this country so we can compete and create significant numbers of really good paying jobs.” He said he will announce more details Friday at an event in Pittsburgh. That proposal reportedly will be broken into two parts, one centered on infrastructure and clean energy and the other focused on domestic priorities including education, paid leave and child care. The plan is expected to call for some $3 trillion in spending, paid for in part by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. “I want to change the paradigm. We start to reward work, not just wealth,” Biden said Thursday. Biden’s plan is sure to face sharp pushback from Republicans, who have already dismissed the idea of raising taxes. Bracing for budget battles: Biden on Thursday derided the GOP’s fiscal approach. “When the federal budget is saving people’s lives, they don’t think it’s such a good idea,” he said, contrasting that to what he called GOP support for “feathering the nest of the wealthiest Americans.” In answering a question on relations with Beijing, Biden also reiterated his call for government investment in science and research as a way to compete with China. “Back in the ‘60s we used to invest a little over 2% of our entire GDP in pure research and investment in science. Today it’s 0.7%. I’m going to change that.” Biden said the country must pursue investments in medical research on cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes in addition to research on artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology. Support for filibuster reform: Biden, who served in the Senate for 36 years, said the filibuster is “being abused in a gigantic way” and that he “strongly supports” a return to a talking filibuster, which would require senators to stay on the floor to block legislation instead of just raising more painless procedural objections. He also indicated that he might support going further. “We’re going to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said. Biden also said he agreed that the filibuster is a “relic of the Jim Crow era,” but he didn’t specify what other changes he might support. The future of the filibuster could be key to Biden’s hopes to advancing major elements of his agenda, and Biden likely doesn’t have the Democratic votes he would need to eliminate the filibuster completely, leaving him trying to pressure Republicans into backing an agenda that he emphasizes has wide public backing. “Here’s the deal: I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to just decide to divide the country, to continue the politics of division,” he said. Biden expects to run for a second term: Biden is 78, the oldest president to take office, and there had been talk during the campaign that he might step aside after one term. He told reporters Thursday that he expects to run again in 2024, and that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to again be on the ticket. Asked who he thinks he’ll be running against, Biden said he doesn’t think about it and has no idea: “I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you?” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Georgia governor signs law curbing voting access

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a sweeping, GOP-sponsored overhaul to the state's election law on Thursday.Why it matters: It is the first battleground state to pass such a law in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds already signed a bill into law scaling back early voting in the state."Republican efforts to change voting laws in Georgia followed record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state," AP writes.Joe Biden won the state by only slightly more than 12,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.The new law includes measures that:Cut the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and impose new identification requirements.Make it easier for state officials to take over local elections boards.Limit the use of ballot drop boxes.Allow challenges to voting eligibility.Criminalize any attempt to approach voters in line, even if only to give them food or water. "[R]eplace the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rebuffed [former President] Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results," AP writes.What they're saying: "Few are more important than the law I signed moments ago," which ensures Georgia’s elections are "secure, accessible and fair," Kemp said at a press conference on Thursday."It's like the Christmas tree of goodies for voter suppression," Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan said on the Senate floor Thursday, per CNN.Some lawmakers argue restrictions will boost election integrity, despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.Meanwhile, critics say these measures are intended to target heavily Democratic jurisdictions and will hurt Black and Latino voters the most, Washington Post reports. President Biden called the GOP effort "sick" and "un-American" at his press conference on Thursday.Former President Jimmy Carter, who previously served as a state senator in Georgia and then governor, also voiced opposition early on.Of note: During the signing ceremony, Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was handcuffed and "forcefully removed" after knocking on the governor's office door, Atlanta-based WXIA-TV reports. Cannon led rallies against the measures in February, according to The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution newspaper.The big picture: Republican lawmakers have proposed at least 253 laws to restrict voting access in 43 states across the country, according to data compiled as of Feb. 19 by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. More proposals have reached the floor since, CNN writes.The Georgia bill passed the state House in a 100-75 vote, and then was agreed to by Senate Republicans, with 34-20 in favor on Thursday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Stolen Dodge Charger Crashes Going 120 MPH

    Oh, those tire marks are epic…

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Derek Chauvin trial will explore officer’s record of using force on people before encountering George Floyd

    Trial will explore both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin’s past, as well as their fatal encounter

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Iain Duncan Smith among those sanctioned by China for criticism over Xinjiang human rights abuses

    Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, is among nine individuals in the UK to be sanctioned by China over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang. The retaliatory move from Bejing comes days after Britain imposed sanctions for human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement it sanctioned four entities, inclduing the Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, that "maliciously spread lies and disinformation". Targeted individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering Chinese territory, the ministry said, adding that Chinese citizens and institutions will be prohibited from doing business with them. The move is a retaliation to a coordinated set of sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada against Beijing over what the countries call human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing already applied retaliatory sanctions against the EU that were in line with Friday's announcement. Activists and UN rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations. China has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse and says its camps offer vocational training and are needed to fight extremism. "China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the UK side not to go further down the wrong path," the Chinese ministry said. "Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions." As Britain announced sanctions earlier this week, Sir Iain, a leading China hawk, said that ultimately the “buck stops” with the President of China over the abuse of Uighurs and Tibetans. He said the unveiling of UK sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged abuses in Xinjiang was a victory Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). Sir Iain is urging the House of Commons to support on Monday a Lords amendment to a Trade Bill which opens the way for China and other transgressors to be called to account for acts of Genocide. Writing in the Telegraph, he said it would "send a signal not just to the Chines government but to those who labour under this terrible oppression that the free world recognises their struggle". "Genocide is the crime of all crimes and the UK must offer a beacon of hope to those who suffer," he wrote.

  • Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

    President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person. Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea. "Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year." Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come. "The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it." When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Pres. Biden denies migrant surge is due to his immigration approach. "Does anyone suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming." https://t.co/MxCmvxjEAz pic.twitter.com/93Rkn0SGDf — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsBiden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

  • 'Glee' cast to reunite at GLAAD awards in honor of Naya Rivera's Santana Lopez

    The GLAAD Media Awards will remember late actress Naya Rivera on the 10th anniversary of her "Glee" character, Santana Lopez, coming out as lesbian.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country