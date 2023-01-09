Driver chucks ‘large amount of drugs’ out window in 100 mph chase, Georgia cops say

A driver is facing charges including DUI after Georgia troopers accused him of leading police on a high-speed chase through downtown Atlanta and ditching his drugs.

The chase unfolded just after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 7, when troopers clocked a Lexus SUV going 94 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Interstate 75/85 Connector, according to Georgia State Patrol.

They caught up with the driver as he headed north on I-85 and tried to pull him over near the Peachtree Street overpass, troopers said in a release.

“The Lexus began to pull towards the right shoulder as they approached the exit for Georgia 13,” then suddenly sped up again, according to police. The chase lasted about 5 miles before troopers boxed the Lexus against a barrier wall.

The driver was arrested at the scene, troopers said. During the chase, police said he tossed “a large amount of drugs” out of the car window.

He faces more than a dozen charges including speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing and evidence tampering, according to the release.

