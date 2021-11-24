Driver chucks can of motor oil at 75-year-old woman, WA cops say. Was it a hate crime?

A driver threw a motor oil container at 75-year-old woman in Washington, police said.

Police are looking for the man and investigating the incident as a hate crime, Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

The man was driving recklessly in downtown Seattle on Nov. 18 when he yelled racial slurs — then chucked a motor oil can at woman, police said.

It hit her back, police said.

Police said the man was driving a dark hatchback, which may have been lowered.

Any information on the incident can be reported to Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

