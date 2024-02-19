Driver cited for DUI after crash injures two in Griggs County, North Dakota

Feb. 19—GRAND FORKS — A driver lost control and crashed in Griggs County on Sunday, Feb. 18, resulting in two minor injuries and an arrest for driving under the influence.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Highway 1, nine miles southwest of Cooperstown.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Traverse was southbound on Highway 1 when the driver, a 36-year-old male, lost control. The vehicle entered the west ditch, then swerved back into the east ditch before hitting a power pole.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but the passenger was not, according to the Highway Patrol. The report said both occupants sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by the Cooperstown Ambulance. They were transported to the Cooperstown Medical Center for further care and later released.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested for DUI and cited for open container and care required.