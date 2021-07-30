Driver cited with traffic offense in crash that injured cyclist in Boulder

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·1 min read

Jul. 29—The driver accused of striking and injuring a cyclist with his SUV on Wednesday has been cited with careless driving resulting in injury and striking a vulnerable road user.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said investigators believe the driver, an adult male, was heading eastbound on the Diagonal Highway at about 6:13 p.m. Wednesday when he ran a red light at the intersection with 47th Street, striking a bicyclist traveling southbound on a green light.

The bicyclist, also an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Waugh on Thursday said the driver, who remained on scene, was issued citations for careless driving resulting in injury and striking a vulnerable road user, both traffic offenses.

Careless driving resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic offense, carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in jail and fines.

The Daily Camera is not naming the driver because the charges are traffic offenses.

