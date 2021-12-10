Driver with clown mask rams Vegas airport fence, calls himself 'chosen one,' requests Area 51 flight: reports

Dom Calicchio
·2 min read

A driver with a clown mask claimed he had "a (expletive) bomb" and threatened to "blow this place up" after ramming his vehicle through a Las Vegas airport’s fence earlier this week, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Hancock, 36, also claimed to be "the chosen one" and requested a flight to Area 51, the highly classified U.S. Air Force facility in Nevada, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

Later, authorities said Hancock was the same suspect accused of reckless driving Nov. 11 along the famous Strip in Las Vegas, the station reported.

LAS VEGAS POLICE SOLVE COLD CASE RAPE, MURDER OF 16-YEAR-OLD

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police stationed at McCarran International Airport were alerted to possible trouble along a perimeter fence near the Mandalay Bay hotel, FOX 5 reported.

Witnesses told arriving officers that a driver in a Lincoln Continental with California plates was seen doing "doughnut" turns in the area before ramming the vehicle through the airport fence, according to the report.

The first person to reach the driver was an employee with Atlantic Aviation, a contractor that supplies airport ground-support staff, FOX 5 reported.

"I have a (expletive) bomb," Hancock told the airport worker, according to a police report. "I’m going to blow this place up."

When police arrived, the suspect immediately complied with their orders and was arrested, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

The suspect later told police to address him as "the chosen one" and requested the flight to Area 51, FOX 5 reported.

After obtaining a search warrant, police later found inside the suspect’s car a phony bomb-looking device with wiring and an empty gas can, the station reported. Hancock claimed his actions at the airport came in response to instructions from another man, the report said.

On Nov. 11, Hancock allegedly was seen on security-camera footage driving in circles in the Strip area, FOX 5 reported. He was not immediately arrested but was later evaluated by medical personnel and then cited for reckless driving, according to the report.

In connection with Wednesday’s incident, Hancock faces two felony charges of making a false threat of terrorism and dispersing a "hoax substance," and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, according to FOX 5.

Hancock was booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending further legal action, the Las Vegas Sun reported. He was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Friday, the report said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case

    Experts doubt today’s shots will become useless but say it’s critical to see how fast companies could produce a reformulated dose and prove it works -- because whatever happens with omicron, this newest mutant won’t be the last. It’s too soon to know how vaccines will hold up against omicron. The first hints this week were mixed: Preliminary lab tests suggest two Pfizer doses may not prevent an omicron infection but they could protect against severe illness.

  • COVAX scheme needs rules to prevent vaccine hoarding - WHO advisor

    COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing network, needs a new set of rules in the long term to prevent the hoarding of vaccines by high income and vaccine-producing countries, a senior advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. COVAX, which is co-led by the WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), suffered as high-income countries used their purchasing power to steer the flow of vaccines, while manufacturing countries prioritised domestic distribution, said Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director General.

  • New COVID strain hits revival of S.Africa's international tourist trade

    Rushdi Harper's tour company in Cape Town was just starting to recover from a disastrous COVID-19 lockdown that had forced him to sell his house just to keep the business going. Then the Omicron variant of the coronavirus struck. Until then, Harper's Wow Travel & Tours, for which foreigners make up 80% of business, had been looking forward to a bumper Christmas season when travellers from a cold northern hemisphere - mostly Britain, the United States and Germany - typically head south for the sun.

  • Anti-vaccine group targets California's medical director

    The president of California’s medical board, which issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office — where four men confronted her in a dark parking garage in what she described as a terrifying experience. Kristina Lawson, a former mayor of Walnut Creek who was appointed to the board by former Gov. Jerry Brown, said in social media on Wednesday she grew concerned Monday after she noticed the people in a white SUV parked near her home and saw someone flying a drone over her house. The white SUV then followed her to work and parked “head-to-head” with her car in a parking garage, she said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

    U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkWhen the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs.Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days of the late sex-trafficker’s romance with his alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping him groom and abuse four underage girl

  • Prosecutors are almost done presenting their case at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial — but they just had a terrible day

    A star witness' testimony in the case against Maxwell was delayed, and new records shown in court Thursday helped the Jeffrey Epstein associate's defense.

  • Derick Dillard Reacts to Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict: We Wanted to 'See the Facts for Ourselves'

    Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh’s sister Jill Duggar, attended several days of his brother-in-law’s trial

  • 6 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.

  • Josh Duggar Found Guilty on Child Pornography Charges, Facing Potential 20-Year Prison Sentence

    Duggar has been on trial in federal court since last week with his wife and some family members watching daily from the front row

  • Teens find abandoned, barely-clothed baby outside Tennessee apartment complex, cops say

    Two teen girls were playing outside when they noticed the nearly-naked child on the ground, officials said.

  • Scott Peterson's Sister Speaks Out After He's Resentenced to Life in Prison

    Find out what Scott Peterson's sister, Anne Bird, said in response to his resentencing for the murders of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner.

  • Josh Duggar's wife Anna leaves court emotionless after former TV star convicted of child porn possession

    Anna Duggar was spotted looking emotionless on her way out of the Arkansas federal courthouse where her husband, Josh Duggar, was convicted of child pornography possession on Thursday.

  • Car of a missing college student and skeletal remains found in an unsolved 4-decade-old case

    Kyle Clinkscales, 22, went missing after leaving a bar in western Georgia on January 27, 1976, to drive back to Auburn University in Alabama.

  • Chicago Police release plan for weekend, consider closing off downtown: report

    Chicago’s police department reportedly is telling its commanders to familiarize themselves with a plan to shut down the city’s central business district ahead of potential unrest this weekend.

  • Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

    Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they offer their "hearts and prayers" to anyone who has been harmed through child sexual abuse material, following Josh Duggar's conviction.

  • Josh Duggar guilty verdict: Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar and family react to conviction in child pornography trial

    Josh Duggar's family, including his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reacts after the former reality TV star was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar was immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict.

  • Iowa's longest-serving prison inmate dies at age 84

    Warren John Nutter, 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary, where he had been housed due to chronic illness.

  • Newburgh man charged with beating cops with bat at Capitol on Jan. 6 shuns plea deal

    Capitol riot suspect Edward Lang of Newburgh is headed for trial after rejecting a plea deal on charges that could mean more than six years in prison.

  • California cops arrest 180 in takedown of violent gang

    Authorities on Thursday announced the takedown of a Southern California street gang that included 180 arrests and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns. The investigation into the violent Westside Verdugo gang, which has been based in the San Bernardino area for decades, also helped detectives solve two homicides, authorities said. David Green, police chief in the city of San Bernardino, announced the arrests in a news conference with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Jason Anderson, the county's district attorney.

  • Cedar Hill-area woman accused of child abuse, boiling puppies gets plea deal, probation

    The woman accused of child abuse and boiling puppies has taken a plea deal and has been placed on probation, possibly avoiding any prison time.