Driver who collided with Tacoma police car at intersection faces felony hit and run charge

A driver was arrested in Tacoma after colliding with a police car at an intersection.

The incident happened late Thursday at East 56th Street and Portland Avenue.

According to information released by the Tacoma Police Department via Twitter, a driver on Portland Avenue ran a red light and hit the patrol car, which was turning onto Portland from 56th Street.

The driver tried to run away but was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police tweeted.

Police reported the officer was OK following the collision. As a precautionary measure, the suspect was taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested for hit-and-run and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.