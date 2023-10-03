A driver confronted scooter rider near Miami airport — and out came a machete, cops say

A man has been taken into custody after a road rage attack in Miami Springs. The confrontation happened Friday at Northwest 42nd Avenue just south of 36th Street, near the airport.

According to police, Luis Ruiz Herrera confronted a man on a scooter. When Herrera got out of his vehicle with a machete in hand, the man on the scooter got off the bike and began retreating.

Police said Herrera swung the machete at the man, slicing his cheek. He then got back in his car and drove off.

Another driver captured what happened on a camera and detectives obtained Herrera’s information from the license plate. He was later identified by the injured man when he was shown a photo.

Investigators found Herrera at his home. Police said he admitted to the attack. Herrera told them that the man had “verbally disrespected his mother,” according to police.

Herrera was arrested and police seized the machete. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

This report was produced by Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami.