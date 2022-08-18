Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say

Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate.

The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.

According to Auburn police, Brown fired into the back of another car and hit the driver on I-85. The victim was transported on Haynes Life Flight to Baptist South where he is in critical condition.

Less than two hours later, a driver in Troup County told deputies someone in a white Cadillac fired gunshots into his car. The 911 call was not hurt but said the shooter kept going.

Troup County investigators learned about the other interstate shooter and said they determined that Brown was the same shooter.

Local agencies issued a be on the lookout alert for Brown and his Cadillac. Deputies in Chambers County, Alabama later spotted Brown and initiated a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said Brown was taken into custody without any further incident.

“This case was a true example of agencies working together across state lines to capture a criminal,” the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Auburn Police would like to thank the Montgomery Police Department, Tuskegee Police Department, Opelika Police Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Fusion Center, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency, United States Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance,” Auburn police said.

Brown remains in the Lee County Jail on an attempted murder charge and more charges are possible.

In Troup County, Brown faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony, and Criminal Damage in the First.

