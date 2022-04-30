Driver connected to 2-vehicle wreck that killed man in 2018 makes 1st appearance

A 56-year-old man accused of driving impaired in a two-vehicle crash that killed one and injured another appeared in front of a judge on Saturday morning.

Wearing a Marion County Jail uniform, Douglas M. Williams Jr. made his first appearance in front of Circuit Judge Kristie M. Healis. Williams arrived at the jail on Friday afternoon, according to records. The judge allowed Williams' bond to remain at $32,500.

FHP troopers said Douglas M. Williams Jr. was driving this vehicle when it ran a red light and plowed into another vehicle in December 2018. Clifford "Cliff" Green was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

Williams told the judge he has a lawyer. His next court date was set for May 31.

Williams was wanted by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in connection with a Dec. 15, 2018, crash south on U.S. 441 that claimed the life of 46-year-old Clifford “Cliff” Green. Passenger James Mazyck, Williams' cousin, was injured in the wreck, authorities said. State records indicate Williams, who has been in and out of prison, was last released from prison on July 21, 2018.

Troopers said Williams was behind the wheel of an older model GMC Sierra pickup when it ran a red light at an intersection and slammed into a Toyota Scion driven by Green. The crash occurred at Southeast 80th Street and U.S. 441.

Clifford "Cliff" Green

At the completion of their investigation, FHP officials issued a warrant for Williams' arrest in July 2019. Law enforcement officials said Williams' blood alcohol content was 0.157. The limit at which a driver is presumed to be intoxicated in Florida is 0.08.

Williams, of Brooksville, was eventually captured by Wildwood Police Department officers on Dec. 3, 2019 on unrelated charges.

In his hearing, Williams told the judge that he was in Sumter County since the arrest and has just returned to Marion County.

