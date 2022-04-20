Driver convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 hit-and-run in downtown Oxnard

Meta and Fifth streets in downtown Oxnard in September 2018.

A jury has found an Oxnard man guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 case involving a hit-and-run in downtown Oxnard.

Gerardo Miguel Rodriguez-Grajeda, 36, was found guilty in Ventura County Superior Court on Monday.

The incident, which unfolded around 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2018 at Fifth and Meta streets, killed a 23-year-old Oxnard man who was struck by an SUV driven by the defendant. The victim was identified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office as Jorge Tejeda Gonzalez. His last name has previously been listed by authorities as Gonzalez Tejeda and by prosecutors as Tejada.

Shortly before the collision, the two men had been engaged in an altercation in an alley in the 600 block of South Oxnard Boulevard behind the El Miramar Bar, authorities have said.

Gerardo Rodriguez-Grajeda

Rodriguez-Grajeda was driving a Jeep when he struck Tejeda Gonzalez, then returned and ran over him again, according to closing arguments made by Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Richard Simon, who prosecuted the case.

Rodriguez-Grajeda left the scene after hitting the victim, authorities said. The incident, initially investigated as a traffic collision by the Oxnard Police Department, later became a homicide investigation.

Rodriguez-Grajeda, wearing a dress shirt and slacks in court on Monday, listened without reaction to a translator on headphones as the verdict was read. His attorney, Rebekah Mathis of the Ventura County Public Defender's office, declined to comment.

The three-week trial was fraught with nuance as jurors sought to determine whether the defendant intended to kill Tejeda Gonzalez. The prosecution had sought a first-degree murder conviction.

Such a conviction requires that the jury find the murder premeditated and the defendant acted willfully and intentionally, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright told the panel while giving jury instructions.

Following the trial, some jurors interviewed by the Star said they were unable to determine that the prosecution had proven first degree murder. One juror said there was not enough evidence to determine the incident was intentional.

Sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. on May 16 in courtroom 48. Rodriguez-Grajeda faces a maximum possible sentence of 16 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

