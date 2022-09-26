Driver of crash that killed 17-year-old girl facing charges 2 years later

A woman who police say hit a teenager on her bike will now face charges 2 years after the crash.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston reports why it took so long.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“That gives me hope that eventually there will be justice,” Pauline Osuegbu, the victim’s mother said.

In August 2020 Pauline Osuegbu’s 17-year-old daughter, Obianuju Osuegbu, was hit and killed on Jefferson Highway in Winder, Barrow County.

She was riding her bike from work. Pauline shared photos of the accident after she was hit.

The driver was never charged with vehicular homicide. Until now, 2 years later.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At least compared to before, no charges, nothing was done at all, but at least now somebody’s doing something about it,” Osuegbu said.

The driver, Chrissy Rawlins, now faces 9 counts of misdemeanor charges including homicide by vehicle in the second degree and driving under the influence.

“We’re very pleased to see after two years of trying to push the prosecution to do something here, that something was done,” Osuegbu said.

Investigators with the Georgia State Patrol said in the report the driver wasn’t at fault because the teen didn’t have lights on her bike and wasn’t riding on the right side of the road even though she was turning left.

Attorney Bruce Hagen says there were reflectors on the bike and you can’t turn left from the right-side shoulder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Both the solicitors office and the district attorney’s office took a fresh look at the facts and were able to get beyond the errors in the police report,” attorney Bruce Hagen said.

Hagen says the 9 misdemeanor charges can be upgraded to felonies, something Osuegbu will push for after the death of her daughter, Obianuju.

Story continues

“I’m not going to give up, I’m not going to give up until justice is served,” Osuegbu said.

During the time of the 2020 crash, Rawlins was charged with driving under the influence while high on meth and Valium and 2 counts of endangering the life of her two children who were in the car with her.

Rawlins first court appearance is in the coming weeks.

IN OTHER NEWS: