Driver in crash that killed Candice Asare-Yeboah, 5, indicted by Worcester grand jury

Candice Asare-Yeboah

WORCESTER - The driver of the car that crashed into a 5-year-old girl and her mother on Stafford Street a year ago was indicted on motor vehicle homicide and involuntary manslaughter charges, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

The daughter, Candice Asare-Yeboah, died from injuries suffered in the April 18, 2022, crash, which occurred as the girl and her mother, Asha Nyarko Asare, were crossing the street near Webster Square Plaza. Candice remained hospitalized with extensive injuries for more than a month. She died on May 23.

Christopher Remillard, 58, of Auburn, was charged in the death weeks later, appearing in Central District Court on June 16. He pleaded not guilty.

According to a police report filed with the court, Remillard told investigators that he reached in his pocket to get a $20 bill for gas and heard "a large thump" as he was unfolding the bill. He told investigators that he immediately hit the brakes on his Honda CR-V.

The indictment on Friday moves the case to Worcester Superior Court, where he faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence and negligent driving of a motor vehicle. An arraigment date in the higher court has not been scheduled.

At his arraigment in district court, a prosecutor said investigators determined Remillard was driving 47 mph in an area with a speed limit of 35 mph. Remillard has a history of previous convictions for driving-related offenses with charges extending back to the 1980s, according to a prosecutor.

The girl's mother suffered serious injuries and spent several days in the hospital before being released.

Christopher Remillard, left, at a June 2022 court appearance.

