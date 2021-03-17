Driver in crash that killed mom and 3 kids due in court

Daniel Canada, 35, faces four counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Video Transcript

SAMICA KNIGHT: Will go to court for the first time. That wreck happened Sunday night near Spring. ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty is live, and Charly, we are hearing from the kids' grieving father this morning.

CHARLY EDSITTY: Yes, Samica, this is an incredibly tragic story, but as you said, the suspect in this case, Daniel Canada, who, by the way, only had bumps and bruises from this crash, he's now facing a long list of charges and will be in court this morning at 9:00 AM. And so we want to show you his mug shot here. Daniel Canada, he is 35 years old and now facing several charges, including four counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and one count of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

Now according to investigators, Canada was driving on FM 2920 near Gosling up in the Spring area on Sunday night when he slammed into the back of a car that was driven by Porsha Branch, and inside that car, three of her children, a seven-month-old, a two-year-old, and a five-year-old.

Mom and baby were killed instantly when the car burst into flames, and the two- and five-year-olds died at the hospital. This is so tragic. Now, this morning, we are hearing from the heartbroken husband and father of the victims. Half of his family is now gone. He has six kids in total with Porsha.

And now we've also learned that the suspect in this case had actually been stopped just before the crash by a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy for speeding and then was let go. So the family of these victims understandably right now demanding some answers.

DAMIEN HOUSE: Even my kids, they ask, like, why he didn't go to jail before he hit Mama?

CHARLY EDSITTY: And so that's a question that we are all asking this morning. And so according to investigators, Canada's blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating at this point to see why Canada was let go after being initially stopped before this crash.

As for the family of the victims, a candlelight vigil is being planned for this weekend. And once we get more details on that, we'll bring them to you.