Driver in crash that killed officer seeks funds for defense

Apr. 22—SALEM — The attorney for the Salem man charged with causing a crash that killed an off-duty Salem police officer last year wants public funds to hire his own experts in the case.

But because Juan Marinez, 26, of 4 First St., Salem, hired his own attorney, he'll first have to show a judge that he is now unable to afford to pay those experts, which would include an accident reconstructionist, a private medical examiner and a private investigator.

Marinez is charged with both reckless and negligent motor vehicle homicide in the June 25, 2020, crash on Jefferson Avenue that killed veteran Salem police Patrolman Dana Mazola, 56.

A state police crash reconstructionist, relying on so-called "black box" data from the vehicles, concluded that Marinez was going 55 mph — more than twice the 25 mph speed limit on that road — when he veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with Mazola's car.

The report says that in the final second before impact, Marinez hit the brakes and tried to swerve.

Marinez told police after the crash that he believed it was the other driver who was in his lane.

Defense lawyer Michael Cerulli filed motions seeking public funds for the experts ahead of a pre-trial hearing in the case on Thursday. Cerulli told the judge that Marinez's family had helped pay to hire him, but that Marinez has no money left to hire the experts.

Judge Randy Chapman said he had the motions but told the attorney, "If you're private counsel, I need something more than you saying he's no longer capable of affording experts."

Chapman said he did not want to saddle the state with the expense of hiring paid experts without more documentation of Marinez's financial situation and potentially, verification with the Department of Revenue.

Cerulli said Marinez did speak to a probation officer and was told he was "all set." But it was not clear whether the department did a formal determination of indigency — the ability to pay all or part of one's legal costs — during that meeting.

A probation officer said he would speak to Marinez after the hearing, which was conducted virtually.

Members of Mazola's family and a victim-witness advocate also attended the hearing via Zoom.

A hearing on the motions for funds and on the prosecution's motions for access to medical records is now set for May 21.

