Driver in crash that killed Oronogo woman sent to prison

Mar. 2—A Jasper County judge has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 10 years in prison for causing a two-vehicle crash a year ago that killed an Oronogo woman.

Ryan K. O'Neal, of Liberal, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash Feb. 25, 2021, on Missouri Highway 43 near Ivy Road north of Joplin.

The Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and trailer that O'Neal was driving southbound on the highway crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming Toyota 4Runner driven by 23-year-old Sevie Maria Davison.

Davison later died at Mercy Hospital Joplin of injuries attributed to the collision.

O'Neal changed his plea to guilty on the charge in a plea deal dismissing a related count of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and assessed the defendant 10 years in prison.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, who arrived at the scene of the crash as both drivers were being tended to by emergency medical technicians, wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that O'Neal was injured but conscious when the trooper had him submit to a preliminary breath test due to the serious nature of the accident and the severity of injuries to Davison.

The test showed 0.00% blood alcohol content, according to the affidavit.

But witnesses reported that O'Neal had been driving fast and in an erratic manner, passing other vehicles recklessly, including one in the roundabout at the junction with Missouri Highway 96, where his trailer bounced over a curb just moments before he crossed the centerline and struck Davison's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The state trooper consequently informed O'Neal that he was under arrest for manslaughter and had blood samples drawn from him at Mercy Hospital Joplin before he was transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Theresa Kenney, the Jasper County prosecutor, filed the count of driving while intoxicated in October when results of those blood tests came back showing the presence of methamphetamine and THC in O'Neal's bloodstream.

Kenney said Tuesday the problem with the state's case with respect to the second count was that there was no way to know when he used those drugs or what role they played, if any, in the manner in which he was driving. She said that's why a plea offer was made dropping the second count.

Ten years is the maximum sentence for a Class C felony count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.